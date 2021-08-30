WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its late-season beach coverage for 2021.
According to a municipal release, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 6 (Labor Day), and on the weekend following Labor Day (Sept. 11-12).
Due to limited available staff, 10 beaches will be protected by lifeguards from Sept. 7-10. Those beaches include Buttercup-Lavender, Aster, Wisteria, Fern, Primrose, Stanton, Miami, Syracuse, Charleston and Washington-Jefferson.
Full lifeguard coverage for the 2021 season will conclude Sept. 12. A response team will be available for emergency calls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends of Sept. 18-19 and Sept. 25-26.
Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sept. 12.
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard-protected beaches and only during the hours of operation. For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, at 609-522-3825.