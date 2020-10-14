Untitled 1.png

Shore Medical Center, on Route 9, in Somers Point.

SOMERS POINT - Recently, Shore Medical Center and others throughout South Jersey have experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases. 

According to a release, out of extreme caution, and to protect the health of patients, their families, and staff members, the hospital is implementing a no visitor policy beginning 6 a.m. Oct. 14 until further notice, with the following exceptions:

  • Patients in hospice or end-of-life care
  • One visitor/support person for maternity
  • One visitor/support person for pediatric patients
  • One visitor/support person for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Visitors who meet these exceptions will be screened for symptoms before being allowed to visit.

"At Shore, we know how important it is to have your loved ones by your side during your hospital stay. Please know that our staff will continue to care for you like you are a member of their own family, and will do everything possible to make sure your loved ones have a means of regular communication during your stay," a statement from the hospital read.

