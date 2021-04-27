CAPE MAY - Sara Werner, of the Cape May Beach Patrol, was promoted to lieutenant, according to Cape May.
According to a release, pulling on her 18 years of experience with Cape May’s Beach Patrol, Werner represents a new chapter in a city and beach patrol steeped in history and tradition. She will take her place on the beaches this year as the first female lieutenant.
Werner joins the administration along with the new Superintendent of Beaches Chief Harry Back and new Capt. Marty Franco.
“Sara’s growth over the years is highlighted by her outstanding ability to communicate across the spectrum of humanity. Earning her the respect of everyone”, stated Back.
Werner plans to promote a culture filled with transparency, inclusion, and trust.
“I look forward to taking on this leadership role in honor of the incredible women who came before me and those who come next”, stated Werner.
“Lt. Sara Werner’s enthusiasm, kindness, compassion and zest for life is contagious. Sara is one of the nicest, hardest working people I know. She loves Cape May, she loves being on the water, and she cares about the safety of our residents and visitors.
"I could not be happier with the selection of Sara Werner. She will be a shining light for what is the best beach patrol in the country for years to come.
"To rise to the top of this group is no small feat. Superintendent (Chief) Harry Back is putting together a great team of professionals. My congratulations to both Capt. Franco and Lt. Werner,” Cape May City Mayor Zack Mullock stated.