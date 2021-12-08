SWAT TEAM
NORTH CAPE MAY - The Cape May County regional police SWAT team is planning a training exercise in North Cape May, Dec. 9 and advised the public not to be alarmed by the exercise. 

The exercise will be held at 1105 Rosehill Parkway from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to police, there will be a number of police vehicles and officers onsite for the training and the public should expect an unusual amount of police activity in the area surrounding the residence. 

