The Champlain Towers, in Surfside, Florida, collapsed in the early morning hours June 24.

WILDWOOD - One of Wildwood's firefighters recently returned from a trip to Surfside, Florida, where he was one of many assisting in search-and-rescue operations at Champlain Towers South. 

Capt. Matt Johnson, of Ocean View, returned July 17 and is back on active duty with the Wildwood Fire Department, the Press of Atlantic City reported. Johnson is a part of New Jersey Task Force 1, an urban search-and-rescue team that falls under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The team is one of 28 nationwide. 

Johnson was the only Cape May County resident called to Surfside, a neighboring town of Miami, after the 12-story condo building collapsed June 24, killing 97 people and injuring 11.  

Johnson is also the leader of Cape May County's urban search-and-rescue team. 

