New Jersey Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will conduct individual new attorney oaths by appointment.  

According to a release, Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez and vicinage judges will participate by swearing in their law clerks and other new attorneys remotely or in person, complying with statewide safety and social distancing guidelines.  

“We are honored to welcome new members to the legal profession and congratulate the new lawyers for such a great accomplishment,” Mendez stated.  

Successful candidates should contact Jeanne Seymour, at jeanne.seymour@njcourts.gov, for information. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments