TRENTON - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage will conduct individual new attorney oaths by appointment.
According to a release, Assignment Judge Julio L. Mendez and vicinage judges will participate by swearing in their law clerks and other new attorneys remotely or in person, complying with statewide safety and social distancing guidelines.
“We are honored to welcome new members to the legal profession and congratulate the new lawyers for such a great accomplishment,” Mendez stated.
Successful candidates should contact Jeanne Seymour, at jeanne.seymour@njcourts.gov, for information.