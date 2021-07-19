IMG_0839.JPG

A pilot for Paramount Air Service landed a banner plane on the Route 52 Causeway, near Ocean City, after enduring engine trouble near the Steel Pier, in Atlantic City. Neither the pilot or motorists were injured.

OCEAN CITY - At 12:38 p.m. July 19, Ocean City police and fire crews responded to a call that a banner plane made an emergency landing on the Route 52 Causeway, between Ocean City and Somers Point. 

According to a city release, Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old flying for Paramount Air Service, reported that his plane began to experience engine trouble as he was flying near Steel Pier, in Atlantic City. He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport, when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the causeway. 

The pilot successfully landed with no damage to the plane and no injury to himself or any motorist. 

Investigators are on the scene, and crews are working to remove the wings and tow the plane away. 

Both inbound lanes to Ocean City are open, and a single lane of outbound traffic is now open while the investigation continues. 

