CMCo Correctional Facility - File Photo.jpg

The Cape May County Correctional Facility

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - An inmate at the Cape May County Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell and was later pronounced dead June 13, Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan confirmed to the Herald.  

Both the state Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigated the incident, Nolan said. 

According to Peter Aseltine, public information officer, OAG, the inmate, Andrew Harris, 38, of Middle Township, was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:38 a.m. Staff immediately attempted to render medical aid, and Harris was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m., Aseltine said.  

Harris received medication for a medical condition at around 9:30 a.m., according to Nolan. 

The investigation is ongoing, as of June 28, and no further information is being released at this time, Aseltine added. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments