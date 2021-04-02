To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Homebound individuals throughout Cape May County started receiving the Covid vaccine, thanks to Johnson & Johnson’s “one shot and done” vaccine.
According to Mary Tighe, assistant director of nursing, Cape May County Department of Health, the county began sending nurses to vaccinate homebound individuals, with more than 40 inoculated, as of March 31.
A list of homebound people was provided by various community partners and people who called the county Health Department.
“The number of these vaccinations is tied directly to the amount of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been limited,” Tighe noted.
“There remains a limited supply, so we are asking only people who are truly homebound to access this service, so we can get to those who are most in need as quickly as we can,” she stressed. “Anyone with vaccine questions, including for those who are homebound, should call 609-463-6581.”