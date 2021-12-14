Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr.
Dec. 6-12:
Covid
Active case numbers highest since January
Cape May County’s report for the week ending Dec. 10 shows 330 new cases for the seven-day period. The active case total that day was 594, higher than at any time since January. The virus is very much still here, and the cases are spiking for the last two weeks.
Three more county residents succumbed to the virus this week, bringing the county’s fatalities to 245. The sequencing data shows that the current surge in New Jersey cases is largely still from the delta variant. The presence of the omicron variant is expected to emerge soon in cases across the nation.
Omicron detected in over 25 states
The omicron variant (B.1.1.529) was first detected in the U.S. in a California woman Nov. 22. Three weeks later, the variant has been found in new cases in over 25 states, including New Jersey. No sequencing data yet shows the variant in Cape May County.
There is a great deal that is not yet known about omicron. Scientists believe that the variant is more easily transmitted than the delta variant, which took the world by storm in a short time. So far, evidence suggests that the cases from omicron infection are milder than those caused by delta. However, officials warn that there is a lag between infection and severe outcomes and that we may not yet have a full picture of what outcomes to expect in what percentages with omicron.
One new study out of Britain says that while omicron has demonstrated an ability to circumvent or evade the immunity defense from vaccines and prior disease, the presence of a booster shot provides considerable defense against the variant. The state’s Covid Dashboard shows almost 21,000 individuals in the county have received the booster shot.
An article in the journal Nature concludes that “the future of SARS-CoV-2 is still in human hands.” It argues for vaccinating as many people as possible while the shots are still effective against current mutations. This is the best way, the authors argue, to “stop the virus from unlocking new changes that drive new waves.”
Tourism
The tourism rebound in 2021 continues to be confirmed by economic analysis of the summer season numbers. While many economists and tourism officials predicted a bounce in 2021, regaining the ground lost to the pandemic year of 2020 was supposed to take time.
A New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism report suggests that the strength of the rebound surprised everyone. Record revenues from occupancy taxes and beach tag sales show the shore is still a number one destination for individuals and families from all the surrounding states. Final figures for 2021 are predicted to beat 2019, a pre-pandemic year, which, itself, set new records for tourism.
Climate Change
New Jersey Protecting Against Climate Threats (NJPACT) is the name given to a set of sweeping regulatory changes that the state is making to incorporate climate change considerations into the regulatory process.
We have already started to see the impact on municipal construction offices that must transition to digital process by April and incorporate an expanded flood prevention permit process dictated by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
This week, a 165-page rule was advertised in the New Jersey Register to limit carbon pollution from power plants, as well as commercial and industrial boilers. The point is clear. We are headed for a near term in which the regulatory environment is going to get much more involved, as it seeks to adapt to climate change and rising seas.
Happenings
Middle Township joined the national opioid settlement involving up to $26 billion from three major drug distributors and New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson. Initial calculations say the state is likely to receive a minimum of $600 million to fight the opioid crisis.
Cape May is still working on a comprehensive short-term rental ordinance that the City Council hopes to have in place early in 2022.
The cost of Lower Township policing is equal to 25% of the municipalities operating budget. Municipal police departments are often the single most expensive aspect of local budgets.
Toll hikes are coming to county bridges. The plan is to double them over three years. The county is engaged in a multi-year plan to repair or replace most of its aging bridge infrastructure.
Cape May is preparing its wish list for funds flowing from the federal $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. High on that list is the revitalization of its desalination plant. Once a pioneering effort to deal with the effects of saltwater intrusion into its drinking water, the plant is now 25 years old and in need of modernization.
A Stone Harbor attempt to implement a zoning change recommended in the borough’s master plan reexamination report failed to command sufficient votes on Borough Council. The issue has become a bitter battle among neighborhoods in and around three narrow streets with small lots and code-restricted housing size, known as the Courts.
The Deauville Inn in Strathmere won a victory with the Upper Township Planning Board, even in the face of opposition from many of the establishment’s neighbors.
North Wildwood celebrated the retirement of its Beach Patrol chief, who has been with the city for 50 years.
One Stone Harbor councilman expressed reservations about a plan to move parts of the Public Works Department 7 miles away to a site in Middle Township.
A departing Ocean City School Board member leveled accusations at the school board, while failing to attend what would have been her last meeting. The school board replied in the media.
At a meeting of the Middle Township Law Enforcement Community Engagement Committee, Police Chief Christopher Leusner spoke on the difficulties involved in recruiting police officers and the municipality’s move to county dispatch.
A Middle Township student was able to score a perfect 800 on the SAT math test. As one might suspect, Xander Hardin hopes to attend one of the nation’s premiere engineering and science institutions, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
New Jersey State Police have brought charges against four individuals who they say have stolen over 300 high-end global-positioning systems (GPS) devices up and down the East Coast, including in Cape May County.
Wildwood Police determined there was no credibility to a threat against Wildwood Middle School students, after they investigated the threat overnight Dec. 12. School was in session Dec. 13.
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May - County to double the tolls on their bridges over the next three years? Good luck with that increase. I'll drive around in order to avoid their "radical increase."
Read more spouts at spoutoff.capemaycountyherald.com.