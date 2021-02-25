New Jersey Lottery

TRENTON - Due to an upgrade to the wagering system used for purchasing draw-based New Jersey Lottery games, ticket purchasing will be temporarily unavailable for draw games Feb. 26, from 12:01 a.m. until approximately 10:00 am. 

According to a release, the midday Pick-3 and Pick-4 drawings will not be interrupted, and players may purchase tickets for these games in advance using either the multi-draw options on the play slip or asking the retailer for an advanced draw date. 

The system upgrade includes a new mobile app for players featuring the ability to create an ePlayslip for CASH POP and Quick Draw games, a new and improved scanning tool, and access to VIP Club and Collect ‘N Win drawings and promotions.  

Check the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the new app. 

