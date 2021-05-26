WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol has announced its coverage schedule for the 2021 summer season.
According to a release, all beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 29-31, as well as June 5-6.
Lifeguards will be placed on stands for the weekends of May 29-31 and June 5-6 at the following locations:
Cresse-Morning Glory, Buttercup-Lavender, Crocus-Aster (surfing beach), Cardinal-Sweetbriar (surfing beach), Columbine-Rosemary, Fern-Palm, Myrtle-Primrose (surfing beach), Rambler-Orchid (surfing beach), Stockton-Stanton, Atlanta-Nashville, Miami-Monterey, Toledo-Denver, Hollywood-Preston, Pittsburgh-Charleston, Trenton-Newark, Washington-Jefferson.
Beginning June 12, all beaches will be open and protected daily, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Sept. 6.
The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard-protected beaches only during hours of operation.
Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when lifeguards are on duty.
For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol, at 609-522-3825.