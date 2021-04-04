LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

ERMA - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief William Priole of the Lower Township Police Department announce the ongoing death investigation of a 3-year-old girl, in Erma.

According to a release, the Lower Township Police Department, at 9:27 p.m. April 3, received a 911 call for medical assistance and responded to a campground, located in the 600 block of Route 9, in Erma. Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive child, who had been pulled out of a sewage septic tank after accidentally falling in.

The child was immediately transported to the Cape Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead later that evening.

Detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lower Township Police Department responded to the scene and immediately initiated a investigation into this child’s death.

During the morning April 4, the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the child, and the cause and manner of death are pending the final autopsy report.

The preliminary investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play, as of 1:51 p.m. April 4.

Sutherland stated this tragic incident is still under investigation but appears to be an accident at this time.

