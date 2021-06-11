WILDWOOD - At 12:12 p.m. June 10, Wildwood Police Department communications officers received a 911 call, reporting three swimmers in distress, at Andrews Ave. and the beach.
According to a release, the Wildwood City Fire Department and North Wildwood Fire Department were immediately dispatched, along with Wildwood Police for a water rescue assignment. A Wildwood Beach Patrol EMT, who was conducting maintenance at Wildwood Lifeguard Headquarters, heard the call and responded, as well.
Upon the arrival of the first Wildwood fire and police units, several people were observed in the surf. A good Samaritan on a surfboard was assisting one swimmer, a juvenile woman, toward shore. The Wildwood Beach Patrol EMT immediately entered the water, assisted the victim to shore, and began immediate medical treatment.
An adult woman was assisted out of the water by good Samaritans, as well. She did not require any medical treatment.
Another juvenile woman was reported still missing in the water. Multiple rescue swimmers from the Wildwood City Fire Department, North Wildwood Fire Department and Wildwood Police Department, along with several local off-duty lifeguards, entered the water and began searching for the missing swimmer. Additional resources were requested from the U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police, Marine Services Bureau.
Approximately 15-20 minutes after the rescue swimmers entered the water, the juvenile woman who was reported as the missing swimmer was located on the beach. She reported that several good Samaritans assisted her out of the water.
The first victim was transported by Wildwood Crest Emergency Medical Services (EMS), along with Atlanticare paramedics, to Cape Regional Medical Center, in Court House, for treatment. The second victim was treated on scene and released.
This incident could have easily been tragic and is another reminder to everyone to never swim when lifeguards are not on duty.
Wildwood Beach Patrol lifeguards will be on duty daily beginning June 12, at limited beaches. Full staffing of all lifeguard stands is anticipated to begin June 19.
Wildwood police remind swimmers to make sure they always swim in front of a lifeguard and to call 911 if they see someone in distress.