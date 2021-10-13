LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - Lower Township is alerting residents to upcoming hydrant flushing set to begin Oct. 13. 

According to a release from the Lower Township Police Department, the cleaning/flushing will occur Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and will continue until it is complete, which is expected to be Nov. 10.  

During the hydrant flushing events, residents may experience temporary discoloration of their water. They're encouraged to check the water for discoloration before doing laundry.  

Residents may wish to draw a large bottle of water for cooking and drinking before the flushing date.  

Those who experience low pressure after the cleaning/flushing are asked to check faucet screens for trapped particles.  

Those with questions can call 609-886-7146 ext. 3. 

