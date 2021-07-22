NEW CASTLE, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) Police Department is scheduled for a virtual site-based assessment, from Aug. 2-4.
According to a DRBA release, the department will undergo assessment by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA®). This will be the eighth reaccreditation assessment since first being accredited, in 1996, and is for the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation.
A team of assessors from CALEA will examine all aspects of the Delaware River and Bay Authority police policies and procedures, administration, operations and support services. Verification by the team that the DRBA police meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly esteemed recognition of public safety professional excellence.
Col. Richard Arroyo, DRBA police administrator, noted the importance of the accreditation process.
“As a nationally recognized professional law enforcement agency, we are constantly striving to maintain best practices in law enforcement,” Arroyo stated. “The CALEA standards serve as a benchmark for any enforcement agency in pursuit of professional excellence.”
As part of this virtual site-based assessment, agency personnel and members of the public are invited to offer comments at a virtual public information session via GoToMeeting Aug. 2, beginning at 5 p.m. Those present at that time will be given an opportunity to speak. RSVP via email to [CALEA-DRBAPD@drba.net%20]CALEA-DRBAPD@drba.net to attend, and type “CALEA Assessment” in the email subject line.
If an individual is unable to participate in the virtual public information session but would like to provide comments to the assessment team, they may do so by telephone. The public may call 302-571-6198 Aug. 3, between 3-5 p.m.
Telephone comments, as well as virtual appearances at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards or address interactions with the department. Persons wishing to offer written comments about Delaware River and Bay Authority police’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to email [calea@calea.org%20]calea@calea.org or write to:
Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.
The assessment team is composed of public safety practitioners from similar but out-of-state agencies. The assessors will review online materials and department policies and interview individuals.
The assessors are team leader Maj. Paul Baggett, of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (Florida), and Team member David Dishong, who was a member of the Nebraska State Patrol for 33 years. The local contact for accreditation is Lt. Todd, at 302-571-6431.
Once the CALEA assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.
Once reaccredited, the police department must submit annual reports to CALEA attesting to its continued compliance with those standards.
At the end of a four-year period, the Delaware River and Bay Authority Police Department will seek reaccreditation once again. For more information on accreditation, call CALEA, at 703-352-4225.