COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is sad to report the death of Himani, the female Snow Leopard, who died Feb. 12. Himani was peacefully euthanized following a battle with cancer.
According to a release, Himani was born in June 2003 and came to the Cape May County Zoo, in 2009, from the Knoxville Zoo. Upon her arrival, she was paired with Vijay, the zoo's male Snow Leopard and over the next four years, Himani and Vijay would successfully rear four litters of cubs.
Himani proved to be an excellent mother, successfully raising seven healthy and strong cubs. Her accomplishment had impacts felt throughout the country.
Himani’s contributions to the Species Survival Program (SSP) came at a critical time, when Snow Leopard breeding success was at a low point. Her cubs, after maturity, would move on to other zoos across the country, where they would carry on her legacy and genetics to raise cubs of their own.
"Himani was an incredible mother and an important member of our zoo family. She will certainly be missed by the staff and visitors. We feel fortunate that she was here with us during the past 12 years. Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable," stated Dr. Alex Ernst, associate veterinarian, Cape May County Zoo.
The birth of Himani’s cubs proved to be a turning point for the Cape May County Zoo. The zoo gained national attention through the successful birth of seven Snow Leopard cubs, and it made the zoo a must-visit destination throughout the region.
"On behalf of myself and my colleagues on the County Board of Commissioners, we are truly saddened by the passing of Himani. She was a superstar and a huge draw for visitors who made a visit to the Snow Leopard habitat one of their top attractions. I want to thank the zoo veterinarians and zoo staff for their care and dedication as they cared for Himani during her battle with cancer. She will be missed," stated County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Parks and Zoo.