Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 1, which means clocks are to be set back one hour. It will return March 14.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood Crest Pizza Restaurant Owner Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for Filing False Income Tax Returns
- Police Standoff in Villas Ends with Man’s Arrest
- County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases
- Supporters Back Trump with Parades; Opposition Responds
- County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020
- County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower Township - Before you make a decision on healthcare/insurance, learn and comprehend the difference between the following terms: premium, co-pay, deductable. Knowledge is power. Give yourself that power. Don’t...
- Villas - About Immigrants coming into this country, why do you think there is a shortage of workers in Cape May County all summer and it is worse now. Think of all the workers that have worked here year after...
- Villas - Lower Township had a shredding day?! It wasn’t on the Township website and Mayor Sippel didn’t mention it in his weekly calls. When was it and where was it advertised?
- Avalon - Please do keep publishing Spouts like the one from Sea Isle City hysterically claiming that Biden et al will turn our country into another Venezuela with no food or medicine or power. Those Spouts...
- Cape May County - I don't understand how a 2 and 7 year old kids get shot playing outdoors and die. Two innocent blacks kids gunned down. I hear it 1 time in the news never to hear about it again. BLM where are...