CAPE MAY - The Cape May Beach Patrol will be guarding the following beaches for the 2021 Labor Day weekend.

Beaches are guarded from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Labor Day.

  • Wilmington Avenue
  • Pittsburgh Avenue
  • Philadelphia Avenue
  • Queen Street
  • Jefferson Street
  • Ocean Street
  • Perry Street
  • Grant Street
  • First Avenue
  • The Cove

Guarded beaches are subject to change beginning Sept. 7 through Sept. 10. Those interested can follow Cape May City’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/capemaycity, for updates, or contact Cape May Beach Patrol Headquarters for additional information, at 609-884-9520.

