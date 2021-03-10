CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department March 10 received a report of two unexploded World War II ordnances in a rear yard off Elmira Street.
The police department, along with the Cape May Fire Department, arrived on scene, established a safe perimeter and evacuated residents to safety, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
Sgt. Mazza and members of his squad quickly secured the scene and notified the Atlantic City Bomb Squad's Safe Rendering Unit, who arrived a short time later.
Firefighters remained on scene, assisting with incident command and scene safety, along with the Cape May Fire Police, who secured surrounding streets.
The two ordnances were removed by the bomb squad technicians, taken to a safe location and detonated in a safe and consistent manner.
Citizens are reminded not to move or otherwise disturb items like these, and if they are found on one's property, notify police/fire departments.