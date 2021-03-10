158795871_3533205010237318_1878194464151637004_n.jpg

Atlantic City Bomb Squad detonates two unexploded World War II ordnances found in a rear yard off Elmira Street, in Cape May.  

 Courtesy of Cape May Fire Department Facebook

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department March 10 received a report of two unexploded World War II ordnances in a rear yard off Elmira Street.

The police department, along with the Cape May Fire Department, arrived on scene, established a safe perimeter and evacuated residents to safety, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page. 

Sgt. Mazza and members of his squad quickly secured the scene and notified the Atlantic City Bomb Squad's Safe Rendering Unit, who arrived a short time later. 

Firefighters remained on scene, assisting with incident command and scene safety, along with the Cape May Fire Police, who secured surrounding streets.

The two ordnances were removed by the bomb squad technicians, taken to a safe location and detonated in a safe and consistent manner. 

Citizens are reminded not to move or otherwise disturb items like these, and if they are found on one's property, notify police/fire departments.

158608401_3533204030237416_5464054925339036671_n.jpg

Two unexploded World War II ordnances were discovered in a rear yard off Elmira Street, in Cape May. They were later detonated on a Cape May beach by the Atlantic City Bomb Squad. 

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments