COURT HOUSE - Beginning Feb. 22, the Cape May County Library will allow patrons to enter all county library buildings to browse the shelves and check out materials in the library.
According to a release, in this phase of reopening, the Cape May County Library will be limited to 35% of their building capacity, or capped at 150 people, not including staff. To limit interaction, walkthrough service allows patrons up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves to check out items and up to one hour for computer use.
Patrons will be greeted at the door by a staff member and will be screened for temperature upon entering the building. The Pandemic Code of Conduct is in effect during this phase, which includes wearing a mask and maintaining appropriate social distance. While staff can assist from a distance, both patrons and library staff are expected to remain 6 feet apart from one another at all times.
Computer, printer, fax machine and scanner use will continue to be available by appointment. To schedule an appointment to use the library’s equipment, patrons can call their preferred branch prior to their visit. Patrons can schedule a time to use the library’s equipment the same day they are making the appointment or up to five days in advance.
Patrons are expected to stay at their equipment station and exit the library once their usage of the computer, printer, fax machine or scanner is complete. Curbside pickup services will also continue at all branches until further notice.
For library hours and for the full Pandemic Code of Conduct, visit their website, cmclibrary.org, or call 609-463-6350 for more information.
“We are pleased to be able to safely reopen the Cape May County Library locations at this time,” stated County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “I want to thank the community for their patience and our staff for their hard work to keep this valuable resource available to the public.”
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Woodbine. The library has books, audiobooks, downloadable e-books, video games, music, magazines, and movies. Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.