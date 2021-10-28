CAMDEN - Just two weeks after the Diocese of Camden filed its plan of reorganization, all of its insurers have reached a settlement with the diocese and agreed to contribute over $27 million to the diocese’s proposed plan or reorganization.
According to a release from the diocese, with the assistance of a court-appointed mediator, the Honorable José Linares, U.S. District Judge (retired), the diocese and its insurers reached this settlement Oct. 21 after 10 hours of negotiation in Newark.
Under the settlement, the insurers will contribute more than $27 million towards a survivor trust to be administered under the diocese's plan of reorganization.
Substantial progress has been made towards the reorganization process. The diocese intends to amend its plan to reflect the insurance settlements.
Unfortunately, the survivor committee has not yet made a bona fide demand.
“Name-calling is not negotiating,” stated diocesan lead attorney Richard D. Trenk, Esq., of Trenk Isabel P.C., in Livingston. “There is now $53 million available for survivors. Approximately 300 bona fide claims were filed by the June 30 bar date. Everyone has had an opportunity to review the claims, and all parties understand the extent of claims, the need to get survivors' settlement funds, and the need for the diocese, parishes, and other Catholic entities to move forward, in order to serve the faithful and the greater community.”
The Bankruptcy Court has scheduled Dec. 8 to consider the diocese’s plan.