VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department and Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition Oct. 24 will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take-back Day.
According to a release, on this day, officers will be at the entrance to Acme Markets, located in the Bayshore Mall, at 3845 Bayshore Rd., in North Cape May, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. During that time, residents can turn in any unwanted or expired prescription medicines or drugs to police officers. The program is anonymous and individuals disposing of medications will not be required to produce identification.
If the prescription drugs are disposed of in their original container, residents are encouraged to remove the prescription label if it contains any personal identifying information. Liquid products, such as cough medicines, should remain sealed in their original containers. Syringes and other sharp instruments will not be accepted.
In addition to this one-day annual event, Lower Township residents and visitors can dispose of any unwanted or expired prescription medications, at any time, in the Project Medicine Drop disposal box, located in the lobby of the Lower Township Police Department, in the Cape May County Airport Complex. The dropbox cannot accept liquids, medical waste or syringes.
Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Lower Township Police Department, at (609) 886-1619, or Steve Selby, of the Lower Township Healthy Youth Coalition, at (609) 522-5960.