VILLAS - Lower Township Police Chief William Priole announced the promotion of four officers to the rank of corporal or detective first class Feb. 10, according to a release.
Cpl. Matthew Gamble is married to his wife, Veronica, and is the father of two children, Aubrey and Matthew. Gamble started his career in August 2011 and graduated from the Cape May County Police Academy’s (CMCPA) 32nd Basic Course for Police Officers (BCPO), in January 2012. He has served honorably with the Patrol Division for over nine years and previously held the rank of patrol officer. He has also served as an assistant and acting squad leader prior to his promotion.
He is also a certified field-training officer (FTO).
Gamble has had an extensive amount of training and experience in the handling of domestic violence, crash investigations, crisis intervention, active shooter, driving while intoxicated/impaired enforcement, use of force, ethics, emergency vehicle operations, and incident command.
Corporal Gamble served four years in the U.S. Navy prior to entering the CMCPA, where he served as a 3rd class petty officer aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
He is a 2004 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School.
Detective First Class Michael Iames is a 2005 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. He was hired in 2006, as a class II special officer. DFC Iames was hired full time, in 2013, and attended the CMCPA’s 36th BCPO, where he received the Merit Award.
In September 2015, Iames was assigned to the Lower Township Police Department’s Detective Division, as a detective, and in 2018 was assigned to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force.
Iames is the police department’s in-house radar instructor and instructs vehicle operations at the Cape May County Police Academy. Iames successfully completed the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) Arson Investigator’s Course; he is the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) officer, Child Abduction Response Team (CART) liaison, Division Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) liaison, and one of the department’s evidence control officers.
Cpl. Jason Felsing is a six-year veteran of the police department and was hired in March 2015, as a full-time officer. He graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School, in 2007. As a Business Management major, he continued his studies at both Juniata College, in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia University, in Morgantown, West Viriginia. Felsing has been able to utilize the intrapersonal skills he has obtained to effectively converse with both his fellow officers and the members of the public.
Felsing has been trained by the New Jersey State Police in many of their advanced impaired driving detection courses and graduated the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Program, in November 2020. Felsing was awarded the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) Award, in 2017, for his efforts in curbing impaired driving. He has also been trained in investigating motor vehicle crashes and will continue to pursue advanced training, analysis, and assignments in this area.
His new position will be the patrol corporal of Squad 4, in the Patrol Division.
Cpl. James Mcnulty is married to his wife, Heather, and is the father of James and stepfather to Colin, Ceth and Cianna.
McNulty was hired by the Lower Township Police Department in August 2012 and graduated from CMCPA’s 34th BCPO, in January 2013. He served in the Patrol Division for seven years and, most recently, in the Detective Division for the past year.
McNulty is assigned to the Patrol Division as a corporal, with Squad 1.
He has attended the MEL leadership skills class, the Undercover Narcotics Investigation Training (U.N.I.T) class 41, and Crisis Intervention Team training. He is also a New Jersey master resiliency training officer.
McNuly completed Methods of Instruction (M.O.I) and is a department field training officer (FTO). McNulty also has training and experience in the handling of domestic violence, narcotics investigations, driving while intoxicated/impaired investigations, use of force, conducted energy devices, vehicular pursuit, active shooter and blood borne pathogens.
Prior to being employed at the Lower Township Police Department, McNulty was employed as a correctional officer for the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department for three years. He is a lifelong resident of Lower Township.