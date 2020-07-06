June 20-July 5:
The busiest week of the summer saw the economic recovery inch forward while the coronavirus announced it was still with us. Tentative steps in public finance signal expectations of a long comeback, and a new report reminds everyone that climate change is still a major problem.
Openings, Pull-backs
The week saw Gov. Phil Murphy continue to relax restrictions, allowing hair salons, amusement and water parks, boardwalk games, and the County Zoo to open with capacity and distancing constraints. At the last moment, Murphy pulled back on the permission for indoor dining to resume, citing the added dangers inherent in indoor sedentary activities and the prevalence of “knuckleheads” at outdoor bars and events who failed to observe appropriate behavior regarding public health rules.
Murphy increased the size of outdoor and indoor gatherings, allowing graduation ceremonies and church services to go forward.
Following several days of rising positive tests among out-of-county young people, the few towns that planned to proceed with Independence Day fireworks canceled, including Middle Township, Wildwood, and Ocean City.
Coronavirus is Still With Us
In advance of the holiday weekend, town administrators expressed fears that young visitors to the resort towns might engage in behaviors that would cause case numbers to rise. The warnings were prescient as spikes in positive test results among 18 to 22-year-olds followed.
Even as Murphy continued with some aspects of his reopening plan, he also extended the public health emergency in the state, keeping open the path of using executive power to re-impose restrictions if needed.
Local police reminded the public that social distancing and mask policies are in place and will be enforced. County political leaders, including all 16 county mayors, urged residents and visitors to use facial coverings where appropriate.
Side effects of the pandemic and the extreme measures used to combat it became more visible this week. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli expressed concern over a 20% rise in overdose deaths in the first months of 2020. At the same time, Cape May County Recovery Court, a specialized intensive probation program that helps individuals avoid the cycle of drug use and criminal behavior, graduated its largest class.
Environmental Issues Return
The Murphy administration released New Jersey’s “Scientific Report on Climate Change” June 30 - a report which the governor said would guide the state’s efforts to lower emissions of climate pollutants and prepare for the impacts of climate change the state can’t avoid. This effort by the governor is likely to open the door to significant political conflict, especially where new environmental policy would hurt an already badly damaged economy.
Already at issue are new rules defining the boundaries of the federal Clean Water Act with many Democrats opposed to a “rollback” of regulations by the Trump administration. Federal officials said the changes in regulations will fuel economic growth.
County and municipal efforts to prepare for sea level rise also continue to be an area of focus, especially in the island communities.
Public Finance Faces Troubles
July 1 saw the start of the three-month extension of the state 2020 budget. A $7.6 billion stop gap budget will buy time for state officials to devise a nine-month budget for 2021 that is likely to require massive borrowing, as well as significant spending cuts.
A number of state programs that are popular with county seniors, the Senior Freeze and the Homestead Benefit, are not part of the stop gap budget.
The state Department of Labor announced an additional 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility after the 39 weeks of state and federal eligibility are exhausted, a clear sign that no one expects a rapid return to normal for the state economy.
Trying to fill the gap created by school closures, the state Department of Human Services announced a plan to provide food assistance benefits for children who otherwise would have qualified for free or reduced-price school meals.
On a positive note, Murphy signed new legislation that provided for relief from a 2011 health care law known as Chapter 78. The new bill aims to reduce the cost of health premiums for education employees and the taxpayers. The health insurance reform legislation is expected to save school districts millions in health care costs.
And…
The holiday weekend saw two drowning tragedies in the first two days, when a Pennsylvania man drowned while body surfing after guards left for the day, in Avalon, and a 6 year-old boy was unable to be saved after an incident in a Wildwood hotel pool.
ED. NOTE: The Wrap is a new feature from the Herald editorial team that offers our take on the news of the week. Let us know what you think by emailing editor@cmcherald.com.