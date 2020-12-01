Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
WILDWOOD - A lawsuit filed by a Philadelphia woman, who was the subject of a viral arrest video, in Wildwood, was settled, NJ.com reports. 

The city agreed to a $325,000 settlement with Emily Weinman, who claimed that two seasonal police officers, Thomas Cannon and Robert Jordan, “brutally and senselessly assaulted” Weinman during her 2018 arrest on the beach. The Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund, which represents multiple South Jersey municipalities, approved the settlement. 

Weinman, who was at the beach on Memorial Day weekend with her then 18-month-old child, boyfriend and a friend, was investigated by the officers for an unopened container of alcohol. As the incident persisted, the officers “violently” brought Weinman to the ground and began striking her, as Cannon pushed her head into the ground, the suit said. 

The incident sparked controversy after it was recorded and went viral on social media. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office investigated the incident, determining the officers involved would not face charges. 

