Get ‘The Wrap,’ our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
March 22-28:
Active Covid Cases at Month-high Level
This week saw a two-day period that the county reported 105 new cases. The 62 cases reported March 26 was the highest single-day case report in two months.
A spike is not a trend, and only the coming week will make clear if the two-day increase was an anomaly. What the cases accomplish is a warning that the virus is still capable of spreading in the county.
This week ended with 251 new cases reported, over 40% of which were in the two-day spurt at the end of the week. It also ended with 356 active cases on the county rolls, a high watermark for March.
The race to vaccinate as many county residents as possible before the start of summer continues. The state dashboard shows 56,487 doses of the vaccine were administered in the county, a number that should rise rapidly after April 1.
Gov. Phil Murphy March 24 said state supplies of the vaccine are expected to rise significantly after next week.
The county Health Department reports 35,208 county residents received at least one dose, and 22,434 of them are fully vaccinated. For the near term, that probably will continue to mean a two-shot regimen.
A sign that getting vaccinated may be easier soon came with the announcement of a mass scheduling event, at the Atlantic City mega site. It comes as the state increases eligibility to all those 55 years of age or older, beginning April 5.
A Stockton University poll shows minorities want the vaccine and are only hampered by the supply of the doses. This week also saw the state expand visit times for long-term care facilities.
Middle Township held a ceremony to honor those lost in the battle with the virus and to recognize the essential workers who helped in that battle.
Budget Work
Municipalities continue to introduce 2021 budgets. This week saw budgets presented in Wildwood, Dennis Township and Upper Township.
While others were introducing budgets, Avalon brought its budget cycle to a close, with the adoption of a 2021 budget that contains no tax increase. The county’s two school districts also adopted budgets for 2021.
Stone Harbor avoided the need to ask for a state waiver for its 2021 budget, which was over the state-mandated caps. The borough continues to work to reduce expenses and is expected to reintroduce a new 2021 budget in early April.
Weed Woes
The new laws decriminalizing and legalizing recreational cannabis use remain controversial with several towns in the county struggling with ways to control the new weed industry within their borders.
This week, governing bodies in North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Wildwood and Upper Township wrestled with the issue.
Other Municipal, County Happenings
Avalon Borough Council approved the transfer of a liquor license from the Windrift to an Icona entity that will do business as Icona Windrift. The borough also announced an emergency dredging of parts of Princeton Harbor. Avalon’s former police chief was confirmed as its permanent director of Public Works.
In Upper Township, the Beesley’s Point beautification project is underway. The municipality also announced that the Corson's Inlet Causeway needs urgent repairs.
Dogs are gaining greater access to the beaches in Sea Isle City and North Wildwood. Sea Isle City also called a town hall meeting to vet ideas and options for a new community center.
A new fire truck is in the works for the Rio Grande firehouse.
West Wildwood School Board is seeking a discount rate in its relationship with the North Wildwood School District.
The use of affordable housing funds from COAH Trust Funds made the news.
In an unexpected development, state officials raised the issue of making Route 55 a toll road. This comes as the county, again, pushed for the extension of Route 55 into Cape May County.
A new study reports that homelessness in the country increased during the pandemic year. New Jersey was among the states with the largest year-to-year increase, at 9%.
State actions this week included an extension of the deadline for filing tax returns, an update on school guidelines in line with changes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) already announced, and increased payment protection for stimulus checks.
And…
An Ocean View driving under the influence (DUI) stop resulted in the driver facing drug charges.
The county’s efforts to be declared “storm ready” paid off this week, with the announcement of the first countywide designation by the state. The designation will pay fruit in terms of added points for county municipalities that are part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS). Higher scores help communities gain discounts for property owners who purchase flood insurance.
Many county residents are celebrating Passover despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic.
Students at Lower Cape May Regional High School brought home the prize, when they won the state Mock Trial championship. They will compete for the national title, in May.
Spout Off of the Week
Middle Township - Thank you to the three gentlemen who offered assistance to me when I had a flat tire on my Bicycle on route 83. Thank you to the landscape man who helped me change a flat. Thanks to the man who tried to fix my chain as he rode by on his bicycle. And thanks to the man who saw me pushing my bike down a lonely stretch of Dennisvillle Road and gave me and my bike a ride home in his Dodge pick up truck. I never got your names, strangers. Thanks for being "good neighbors".