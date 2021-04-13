MAYS LANDING - As part of its broader strategic effort to better serve customers and modernize the energy grid serving South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric is planning reliability upgrades in Cape May County to reduce the frequency and duration of outages by creating a stronger and more resilient energy grid, further enhancing service reliability for local customers.
According to a release, construction is expected to begin in September 2021 and be completed by May 2022.
The Upper Township to Dennis Township Reliability Project includes upgrading a critical transmission line between Beesley’s Point, in Upper Township, and Ocean View, in Dennis Township, to enhance energy service reliability for thousands of customers.
The company is replacing the existing lattice transmission tower structures with new, stronger steel transmission poles prepared to handle more extreme weather and reduce the impacts of severe storms.
If residents have questions or would like additional information, they can contact Atlantic City Electric, at 888-530-2047, or UpperTwp-DennisTwpReliability@exeloncorp.com.