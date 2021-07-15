DMV
NORTH CAPE MAY – After waiting since March 16, 2020, vehicle services will return to the North Cape May New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) facility, to a degree. 

Select vehicle services - new titles or registrations, registration renewals (for those not eligible for online renewal and title duplicates or replacements - are scheduled to return July 15 by appointment only due to full staff Covid vaccinations, an NJMVC spokesperson said.  

The services return after a year of altered services at each of the commission's facilities to limit the spread of the coronavirus, frustrating customers due to needed assistance being at out-of-county locations.  

The North Cape May location has been designated for driver's license services since July 7, 2020, when NJMVC facilities reopened after being closed. 

Other vehicle centers near Cape May Countare in Turnersville, Manahawkin, Runnemede, Cherry Hill and Medford, according to the NJMVC website. 

