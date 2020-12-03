To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 3: The transmission rate for COVID-19, in New Jersey, has been on the decline.
According to New Jersey Department of Health data, the number stood at 1.40 on Nov. 20. Today, the number is down to 1.06. However, this does not mean the current wave of new COVID-19 cases won’t continue.
According to a release, Any number over 1.0 means that a person infected with the virus will likely spread it to more than one other person. In order to truly slow the spread, the number needs to get below 1.0, and the lower the better.
Covidactnow.com reports five New Jersey counties below the 1.0 benchmark; Union, Mercer and Atlantic at 0.99, Essex at 0.95, and Cape May County, with the most promising number, at 0.87. In order to keep the number low and slow the spread, continued mask-wearing and social distancing is required.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 58 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, five or which are associated with Ocean City long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3,015 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,373 of those are now off quarantine.
Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case that is included in the nonresident active listed.
Sadly, the county announced the death of a 63-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus.
“Wishing you peace and comfort during this hard time,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.