COURT HOUSE - Cape Regional Medical Center updated its visitor policy effective Aug. 21. Due to increases in community transmission of Covid, no visitors will be permitted and visiting hours will be canceled.
Guidelines for support persons have also changed. Both parents or guardians will be allowed for patients under 18. One birthing partner is permitted for women in labor, delivery and post-partum. One visitor at a time will be allowed for a hospice/end-of-life patient. Lastly, one to two alternative caregivers will be permitted for patients who are intellectually, cognitively, or developmentally disabled.
All visitor policies are subject to change. The most current information is available on the center’s website, under visitor information (https://bit.ly/3tP3FCy).
The New Jersey Hospital Association's visitor codes were updated Aug. 19, showing a change for the state’s southeast counties from green to yellow, indicating a worsening of area transmission levels.
Cape Regional has established a no-visitor policy, which is normally associated with a red status. Each hospital has access to local-level health metrics that may indicate a need for stricter controls.
The county's report for Aug. 19 showed 50 new community Covid cases. Over 50 new cases were reported Aug. 18, as well.