Feb. 8-14
Cases Decline While Vaccine Program Promises Increased Access
For the week ending Feb. 14, Cape May County reported 225 new Covid cases. Compared to what the county experienced since the second wave began, in November 2020, this number is a marked improvement. It is still more cases in a week than were reported among county residents for July.
The county Feb. 13 reported 15 new resident cases, the lowest number in the county's daily reports since October.
The week’s number includes six new county fatalities, bringing the total deaths attributed to the virus to 175. The number of active cases declined by 33 over the week and stands at 379, the lowest daily count of active cases since mid-November. There is an improvement in these numbers, but danger lurks in them, as well.
Frustration with access to the vaccine continues despite help organized by some of the municipalities and the promise of more doses. An event at the new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinic, in Rio Grande, managed to vaccinate 600 veterans.
Some readers reported key state Department of Health emails going to their spam folders, increasing the number of things for frustrated individuals to check.
The race to the vaccine took on new importance, as health officials nationally say a robust vaccination program will help reduce the ability of the virus to mutate into new variants.
One group that is waiting to hear when they will be vaccinated is the homebound, who, for various reasons, will need to be vaccinated in their residences. State and county officials are discussing how to structure a viable program for them.
As the numbers improve, the state relaxed some restrictions. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to expand outdoor dining. Locally, Wildwood Crest also extended measures that aid outdoor retail and dining.
Another announcement paves the way for parents and guardians to watch their children compete in youth sports. The county library system is also permitting in-person visits, with restrictions.
The state is planning to make Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans tax-exempt at the state level, and will allow business expenses to be covered, with the loans being tax-deductible.
The pandemic brought out the best in many residents, but it also created an environment ripe for consumer fraud.
Municipal, County Happenings
Winter storms had varying impacts on local beaches. Upper Township reports Strathmere beaches are in good shape. Avalon’s north-end beaches were hit hard, and the borough is planning a back-passing project to move 60,000 cubic yards of sand from the shoreline, south of the fishing pier, to the north end.
Avalon will become the latest municipality to join the county’s central dispatch, aiming for a March 1 transition. The borough also expects to be out to bid for its water meter replacement project sometime in April.
Avalon Borough Council passed a resolution opposing a proposed state bill that would require municipalities to allow expedited construction inspections, arguing, in part, that the bill leaves municipalities with the same responsibilities and less control over them.
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio delivered a State of the City address. Sea Isle also announced that up to three vehicles will be allowed on each paid seasonal parking permit.
Upper Township is considering possible beach tag fees for Strathmere, one of the county’s few remaining free beaches. The municipality is also considering bids for improvements to Beesley’s Point Park. The improvements are supported by county Open Space funds.
Results of an investigation into an Ocean City Boardwalk fire show the incident was accidental.
Dennis Township passed a resolution expressing opposition to a planned Comcast action to establish fees for internet data usage above a proscribed level.
In this period of virtual public meetings, West Wildwood was hit with, what has become known as, “Zoom bombing,” outside disruptions that often are also associated with vile language and pornography.
For those who depend on the county’s Fare Free Transportation program, things may get easier, as the program plans alternative ways to schedule trips.
Woodbine is asking for 250 tree saplings as part of the state’s Tree Recovery Program.
Meanwhile, county officials, once again, passed a resolution endorsing a plan to extend Route 55 into Cape May County. The long-stalled effort to “complete” the road’s original route into the county leaves the growing tourism traffic with regular traffic jams along Routes 47 and 347, while also denying the county a practical evacuation road.
A group of Diamond Beach residents expressed opposition to a land sale in their community.
The Middle Township Planning Board approved an application that will allow the former Pier One building, in Court House, to be renovated to support four separate tenants.
And…
Despite state regulations that require breakfast to be served in high-poverty schools, the state dropped in national ratings, indicating many schools may not be observing the requirements.
With county support, the Technical School District is applying for state bond funds that, if approved, would add classes and support needed renovations to facilities.
Spout Off of the Week
Dennis Township - Dennis Township schools have remained open as wide as current guidelines will allow because of the amazing staff. Staff has been working to rewrite practices, fill in where help is needed, and manipulate schedules. Teachers volunteered to be trained as bus drivers, administrators are teaching classes and covering duties, support staff and custodians are going above and beyond. Instead of complaining, you should be thanking them. Running a school during a pandemic is not easy. If you want to ensure the school stays open be sure to apply for the substitute positions posted on their website.