TRENTON - New Jersey blueberry growers harvested 44.5 million utilized pounds from 8,400 acres, in 2020.  

According to a release, the value of utilized production was $75.1 million. The average price was $1.69 per pound, third nationally. 

Cranberry growers produced over 528,000 utilized barrels from 3,000 acres. The value of utilized production was $20.4 million. The average price was $38.50 per barrel, second nationally and a dime behind the nation’s price leader, Wisconsin.  

New Jersey peach growers harvested 7,600 utilized tons from 3,800 bearing acres. New Jersey ranked second nationally in price, at $2,740 per ton. The value of utilized production was over $20.8 million. Peach yields, averaging 2 tons per acre, were down sharply due to adverse spring weather.  

All reports are available electronically, at no cost, on the NASS website, at www.nass.usda.gov. Both national and state-specific reports are available via a free email subscription, which can be set up at www.nass.usda.gov by clicking "National" or "State," in the upper-right corner above the "search" box to create an account, where users can select the reports they'd like to receive. 

For the complete “Noncitrus Fruits and Nuts” report, click here.

