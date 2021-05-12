TRENTON - New Jersey blueberry growers harvested 44.5 million utilized pounds from 8,400 acres, in 2020.
According to a release, the value of utilized production was $75.1 million. The average price was $1.69 per pound, third nationally.
Cranberry growers produced over 528,000 utilized barrels from 3,000 acres. The value of utilized production was $20.4 million. The average price was $38.50 per barrel, second nationally and a dime behind the nation’s price leader, Wisconsin.
New Jersey peach growers harvested 7,600 utilized tons from 3,800 bearing acres. New Jersey ranked second nationally in price, at $2,740 per ton. The value of utilized production was over $20.8 million. Peach yields, averaging 2 tons per acre, were down sharply due to adverse spring weather.
