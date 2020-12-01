COURT HOUSE - Dec. 1: According to NJ.com, Cape May County was one of four counties, in New Jersey, that saw daily COVID cases decline during the week of Nov. 19-25.
According to the news outlet, Cape May County saw a 7% decline during that period of time and had the lowest infection rate in the State of New Jersey. Nevertheless, it is clear that Cape May County, like most of the country, remains likely to see a higher level of cases than it did during the late summer and early fall and that residents need to remain focused on keeping each other safe and slowing the spread of the virus.
According to a release, the Cape May County Health Department is announcing today that 50 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, eight of which are associated with long-term care in Dennis Township and Ocean City. Cape May County has recorded 2,903 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,291 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, there is one new out-of-county positive case that is included in the nonresident active cases.
Cape May County has now launched television ads as part of its Finish Strong – Safely Together public awareness campaign to compliment the print, social media and radio ads already running.
“It is more important, now than ever before, that all of us, in Cape May County, look out for each other and takes steps to keep each other safe,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, who is also the co-chair of the Cape May Countywide Recovery Initiative. “Our public messaging is there to remind us all to refocus on wearing our masks and keeping our distance. We need to finish strong and slow the spread as we await the covid vaccine. The people of Cape May County can do this, safely together.”
Sadly, the county also announced the death of an 82-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man, both of whom are from Ocean City, from the coronavirus.
“No words can describe how sorry I am for the loss of your loved ones,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.