ERMA - The county is preparing to open a second vaccination point.
According to a release, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel announced that the site will in Lower Township, at Lower Cape May Regional High School's field house. However, this site is not yet open and cannot open until the county receives an increase of vaccines from the state.
Once this site opens, the county is prepared to administer 1,000 doses per day. The county will be vaccinating categories of people as directed by the state.
The county has not been given a great deal of vaccine by the state so far, and has been told they will have only 400 first doses per week for the next several weeks, at least.
Denis Brown, the administrative aide to the Cape May County Commissioners, released the following statement regarding the second vaccination site:
“We have had great cooperation with local governments through the county and are looking at a number of sites. With the assistance of Lower Township officials, we have identified a site that could work well. We are still discussing its use, and the School Board is considering how this would work. We will be standing up at least one additional site very soon so that we will be ready to immediately open it as soon as more vaccine doses become available.”