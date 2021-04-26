To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic County Covid vaccine megasite will expand its walk-in vaccination appointments to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25-May 1.
According to a release, walk-in vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, as vaccine supplies last. Those who have registered online and made an appointment through vaccination.atlanticare.org will be prioritized.
Members of the community who are eligible for the vaccine, which now includes all those 16 and older, will be able to register for their vaccination on-site. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18.
Walk-in appointment availability is subject to change. Should individuals seeking a walk-in appointment during the designated times not secure one, the megasite team will make them an appointment for the following or another convenient day.
“We encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated,” stated Sherrie Bragg, MSN, RN, clinical facility manager, Atlantic City megasite, and director, Ambulatory Nursing, AtlantiCare. “As we approach Mother’s and Father’s days, graduations, and other spring and summer events and celebrations, being vaccinated and practicing other precautions are key to preventing the spread of Covid. We prefer individuals schedule their appointment online. However, we are offering walk-in appointments as a convenience to our community.”
The megasite is located in the Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City. Parking is free. The team offers special accommodations for those who have disabilities.
For more information about AtlantiCare, call the AtlantiCare Access Center, at 1-888-569-1000, visit www.atlanticare.org, or find AtlantiCare on Facebook.