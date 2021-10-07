OCEAN CITY - Ocean Wind 1, New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm developed by Ørsted and PSEG, will host an in-person open house with a virtual option to update residents of Ocean City and other communities on the status of the offshore wind farm and answer any questions they may have.
According to a release from Ørsted, the open house will take place Nov. 6, at the Ocean City Music Pier, located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 10 a.m. and running until approximately 1 p.m.
Attendees will be invited into the auditorium for a welcome and short project overview, followed by a question-and-answer session comprised of subject matter experts. Topics include:
- Overall project and general information on offshore wind
- The benefits of clean energy in combatting climate change and creating jobs
- Environmental, and federal/state permitting
- Marine affairs and fisheries
- Onshore transmission
“We look forward to sharing Ocean Wind 1 updates and information while also taking audience and online questions,” stated Maddy Urbish, head of Government Affairs & Policy, NJ, Ørsted. “We are making participation as easy as possible for anyone interested in Ocean Wind 1 to learn as much as they’d like about the project in whatever format is most comfortable for them.”
Socially distanced seating and a mask request will be in place to protect the health and well-being of all involved. Those who choose to participate virtually can register to watch the event at ocw1openhouse.eventbrite.com. Questions will be accepted virtually.
For more information on Ocean Wind, go to OceanWind.com/resources-and-faqs.