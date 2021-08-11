WILDWOOD - Various organizations, local and state leaders, community members and youngsters took to Wildwood's side streets in the mid-afternoon sun for a unity walk Aug. 10 to help strengthen relationships within the community.
Participants in the "CommUNITY Walk," organized by the Cape May County Coalition for a Safe Community and others, including the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, took a lap around the Byrne Community Center's surrounding neighborhood, stopping on Lincoln Avenue for water and backpacks for children distributed by those sponsoring the event. After the roughly 40-minute journey, youngsters participating in the walk took to the football field for games and social time.
In attendance were police officers from multiple area agencies and local officials, including Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron, Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen (both R-1st), and County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland. Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew Bruck also joined the walk, greeting youngsters with backpacks and handshakes while mingling around those gathered on Lincoln Avenue.