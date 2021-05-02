COURT HOUSE - The Leapfrog Group, a nationally recognized nonprofit, rates hospitals twice a year based on 28 measures of hospital safety, assigning a letter grade on an A through F scale, as a quick summary of the results.
Hospital safety involves how hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
Spring 2021 ratings show Cape Regional Medical Center held its B grade earned in the fall rankings.
Shore Medical Center moved up from the B grade, in fall 2020, to an A grade, in this most recent release.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, at both the Atlantic City and Mainland campuses, slipped from a B grade in fall 2020 to a C designation in the spring ratings.
As a state, New Jersey had the 14th highest percentage of hospitals with an A grade, placing it above the national average. Of the 68 New Jersey hospitals reported on this spring, 38.2% had an A grade, the same number of hospitals gained a B grade, 15 hospitals were given a C grade and one earned a D grade.