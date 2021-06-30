Godshall 6-30-21.png

Leanna Nevaeh Godshall, 16, of Telford, Pennsylvania, who often prefers to go by "Nevaeh," may be in Ocean City or a surrounding Jersey Shore community, the Telford Police Department stated, in a news release.

 Courtesy of the Telford Police Department

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TELFORD, Pa. - Leanna Nevaeh Godshall, 16, of Telford, Pennsylvania, was last seen May 21, at approximately 3 p.m.  

According to a release, two days after she went missing, her parents received a call from the National Runaway Hotline, indicating that she was safe, but they could offer no additional information. 

Godshall is believed to possibly be in Ocean City or another New Jersey shore point. It is believed that she is being aided by others, most likely adults, who will be subject to criminal charges if they continue to do so. 

Godshall is described as a white female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, has a thin building and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone who believes that they have seen Godshall or has information about her whereabouts should immediately contact the Telford Borough Police Department, at 215-723-4858, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, at 1-800-THE LOST. 

Juveniles missing from their families are at risk of exploitation and/or harm. The longer a juvenile is missing, the greater the risk. 

Contact Chief Randall S. Floyd, at 215-723-6700, for additional information. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments