TELFORD, Pa. - Leanna Nevaeh Godshall, 16, of Telford, Pennsylvania, was last seen May 21, at approximately 3 p.m.
According to a release, two days after she went missing, her parents received a call from the National Runaway Hotline, indicating that she was safe, but they could offer no additional information.
Godshall is believed to possibly be in Ocean City or another New Jersey shore point. It is believed that she is being aided by others, most likely adults, who will be subject to criminal charges if they continue to do so.
Godshall is described as a white female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, has a thin building and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who believes that they have seen Godshall or has information about her whereabouts should immediately contact the Telford Borough Police Department, at 215-723-4858, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, at 1-800-THE LOST.
Juveniles missing from their families are at risk of exploitation and/or harm. The longer a juvenile is missing, the greater the risk.
Contact Chief Randall S. Floyd, at 215-723-6700, for additional information.