OCHS Image
File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

OCEAN CITY - Walk-in Covid vaccinations will be available at Ocean City High School (501 Atlantic Ave.) for three days this week.  

According to a release, appointments aren't necessary to receive the vaccine, from 1-6 p.m. May 4-6. 

Students and family members who have made prior appointments will be taken first, but walk-ins are encouraged and welcomed. 

Anybody who wishes to receive the vaccine should wear clothing that allows easy access to the bicep/shoulder area, where the shot will be administered.  

Use the entrance to the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center, on the beach block of Sixth Street. The vaccine will be administered in the school gymnasium. 

The clinic will be using the Pfizer vaccine, and an appointment for a second dose will be made before leaving. 

St. Frances Cabrini Church, at 114 Atlantic Ave., also in Ocean City, also will host a vaccine clinic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 609-465-1206 (English) or 609-465-6840 (Spanish).  

Both the Moderna vaccine (with June 4 scheduled as the date for a second dose) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (only one dose required) will be available. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments