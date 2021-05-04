To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
OCEAN CITY - Walk-in Covid vaccinations will be available at Ocean City High School (501 Atlantic Ave.) for three days this week.
According to a release, appointments aren't necessary to receive the vaccine, from 1-6 p.m. May 4-6.
Students and family members who have made prior appointments will be taken first, but walk-ins are encouraged and welcomed.
Anybody who wishes to receive the vaccine should wear clothing that allows easy access to the bicep/shoulder area, where the shot will be administered.
Use the entrance to the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center, on the beach block of Sixth Street. The vaccine will be administered in the school gymnasium.
The clinic will be using the Pfizer vaccine, and an appointment for a second dose will be made before leaving.
St. Frances Cabrini Church, at 114 Atlantic Ave., also in Ocean City, also will host a vaccine clinic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 609-465-1206 (English) or 609-465-6840 (Spanish).
Both the Moderna vaccine (with June 4 scheduled as the date for a second dose) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (only one dose required) will be available.