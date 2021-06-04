TRENTON - Superior court judges will be available June 8 in Atlantic and Cape May counties to conduct hearings for primary election challenges.
According to a release, anyone seeking to petition the court on a voting or election issue on the date of the primary election can contact the Atlantic County Superior Court, at 609-402-0100 ext. 47594 or at ATLCIVILADMIN.Mailbox@njcourts.gov, and the Cape May County Superior Court, at 609-402-0100 ext. 47910 or CPMLawDiv.mailbox@njcourts.gov.
Individuals unable to access the courts by phone or email can appear in person at the Atlantic County Civil Courthouse, 1201 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; the Atlantic County Criminal Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing; or the Cape May County Courthouse, 9 N. Main St., Court House.
If appropriate, the matter will be heard promptly by the designated judge, with notice to election officials. Election officials, petitioners and attorneys will be able to appear before the designated judge by video or telephone. Voters and residents with questions about the primary election or who are seeking assistance on casting their vote can contact the county clerk’s office and/or the board of elections:
Atlantic County: County Clerk - 609-625-4011 Board of Elections - 609-645-5888
Cape May County: County Clerk - 609-465-1018 Board of Elections website - www.capemaycountyvotes.com.