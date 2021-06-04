New Jersey Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Superior court judges will be available June 8 in Atlantic and Cape May counties to conduct hearings for primary election challenges.  

According to a release, anyone seeking to petition the court on a voting or election issue on the date of the primary election can contact the Atlantic County Superior Court, at 609-402-0100 ext. 47594 or at ATLCIVILADMIN.Mailbox@njcourts.gov, and the Cape May County Superior Court, at 609-402-0100 ext. 47910 or CPMLawDiv.mailbox@njcourts.gov 

Individuals unable to access the courts by phone or email can appear in person at the Atlantic County Civil Courthouse, 1201 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; the Atlantic County Criminal Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing; or the Cape May County Courthouse, 9 N. Main St., Court House.  

If appropriate, the matter will be heard promptly by the designated judge, with notice to election officials. Election officials, petitioners and attorneys will be able to appear before the designated judge by video or telephone. Voters and residents with questions about the primary election or who are seeking assistance on casting their vote can contact the county clerk’s office and/or the board of elections: 

Atlantic County: County Clerk - 609-625-4011 Board of Elections - 609-645-5888  

Cape May County: County Clerk - 609-465-1018 Board of Elections website - www.capemaycountyvotes.com. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments