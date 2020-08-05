COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department will, again, be offering Public Advocate Services to residents at the Middle Township Municipal Building through in-person appointments or virtually starting Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to a release, Middle Township was the second municipality in the state of New Jersey to start the Public Advocate Program, in 2014, to help connect citizens in need with addiction, mental health, housing or other social services in our Municipal Court. Cape Assist, a substance abuse prevention and treatment agency, is the partner that provides this service.
“This Public Advocate Program was paused earlier this year because of the closing of Municipal Courts. While there is not a timeline for the re-opening of in-person Municipal Court in the state, I felt it was important to restart our Public Advocate program” stated Chief Christopher Leusner. "The advocate will assist those in need of services to gain information on treatment, assessment, and referrals to community support. I thank Mayor Timothy Donohue and Township Committee for authorizing the restart of this important program”
“Our Court Advocate Program has been a compassionate and effective component of our Community Policing Initiative,” Mayor Tim Donohue stated. “We worked hard to safely and sensibly get the face to face program back on track. We look forward to partnering with Cape Assist to continue to build on the program’s successful track record.”
For assistance or to schedule an appointment, call the Public Advocate, at (609) 380-9250 or call Cape Assist at (609) 522-5960.