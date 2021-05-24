Ocean City Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN CITY - An Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, man died after falling off a jet ski in Ocean City May 22, 6ABC reported. 

Donald Waiters, 37, fell off the jet ski around 5 p.m. near the 300 block of Bay Avenue and suffered a medical episode. He was transported to Shore Medical Center, in Somers Point, where he was pronounced dead. 

As of May 24, the incident remains under investigation. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments