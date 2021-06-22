Get ‘The Wrap,' our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Tuesday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3goVpVr. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
June 14-20:
First Things First
Some housekeeping for your Tuesday morning
Heyyyyy Wrap readers. You may notice today’s newsletter looks a lil different… because The Wrap got a fresh coat of paint and a new delivery day - Tuesday! Our all-star writing team has kicked into high gear to bring readers (that’s YOU) a witty and humorous take on the shore news you need. We are keeping things light and exciting, while we offer our take on the news of the week. We also updated The Wrap to deliver a fresh aesthetic with some lovely visuals straight to your inbox. Keep an eye out for helpful illustrations, GIFs and more on the horizon.
In honor of this elevated version of our newsletter, we are hosting a summer giveaway promotion! A chance to win a $100 gift card to The Wharf. As a current subscriber of The Wrap, all you have to do is refer a friend to receive The Wrap and you and your friend will both be entered to win. You can refer a friend at the bottom of the newsletter!
Want to share with others? Spam all your group texts with this link to spread the news: https://bit.ly/3goVpVr. Happy reading friends.
A Housing Crisis, You Say?
A well-respected national report tells of a crisis
The Urban Land Institute (ULI), an internationally recognized non-profit that researches land-use trends, argues in its Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021 that there is an affordable housing crisis in the nation. Now, we know what you are thinking. But fear not, as this will not affect your nightly binging of "House Hunters" on HGTV. At least, not yet anyway.
New Jersey’s shore communities are a contributing factor. The shore real estate market is almost as hot as the humidity index has been. Trending now: High cost. You read that right. HIGH COST (relative to income) rental housing and rising prices for entry-level home purchases. The U.S. Census Bureau says Cape May County is no exception.
Cape May County median gross rents highest since 2005
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, real median gross rents in the county are at their highest level since 2005. We have been experiencing rental story flashbacks to 16 years ago. The booming real estate market isn’t helping. In fact, it is just adding fuel to the fire. There is a growing disparity between the salaries a seasonal economy provides and the cost of decent housing for large pockets of the county’s permanent population.
One housing advocacy group, the Fair Share Housing Center, has taken legal action against Middle Township for failure to develop a fair share housing plan. Oh, snap. Guess these two groups won’t be on the same cornhole team at the Fourth of July barbecue.
This action also comes as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced a rule to restore implementation of the affirmatively furthering fair housing requirement, which will impact who can qualify for HUD funds.
Don’t ask, don’t tell
A new state law prohibits landlords from asking about criminal history on housing applications. Gov. Phil Murphy calls the Fair Chance in Housing Act “a game-changer” that will provide opportunities for former inmates to find housing as they return to society. This new law could make for some interesting small talk at the next neighborhood block party.
Covid and Positive. 2 Words You Never Expected to See in the Same Sentence
Covid numbers continue to trend in a positive direction
The county is seeing an average of four new Covid cases a day. The transmission rate and the positivity test rate are both low. It would be near impossible to have better numbers, as the county moves into the high summer period, and, as we learned above, more and more people are coming to the shore communities.
To be crystal clear, the pandemic is not over, but its impact on the county has been blunted after months of vaccinations and more than a year of preventative protocols. County tourism has benefited from the sense of safety, with early numbers on visitor spending and occupancy taxes called encouraging by county officials. So, despite those long lines at the grocery store, you should be excited people are spending money in the community.
Pat yourself on the back NJ
With two weeks to spare, Murphy announced that the state has met its goal of fully vaccinating 4.7 million New Jerseyans. Murphy, along with legislative leaders, even went so far as to name the new Department of Health building in Trenton after Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, the individual Murphy always refers to at press briefings as, “The woman who needs no introduction.”
Progress! Progress! Progress!
The county reports nearly 60% of the population is fully vaccinated. The pace of vaccinations has slowed, but the total of fully vaccinated individuals continues to grow by an average of 170 per day. COVID Act Now puts the risk level in the county at moderate; down from very high and high where it spent most of the last year and a half. Now that the risk level is lowered, we will begin to see individual energy levels rise to high and very high for the first time in a year and a half. Buckle up, folks.
Weed: A Tale of 2 Cities
... or two months left to regulate local cannabis businesses
The statutes legalizing recreational cannabis provide municipalities with 180 days to set in place ordinances defining whether the new emerging cannabis industry will be allowed to operate within municipal boundaries. The decision period ends Aug. 21. Nothing like some summer heat to add to the decision-making process.
Across the county, most communities have responded by pulling up and hiding the welcome mat. Most have banned all aspects of the industry from cultivation to manufacturing to retail sales to distribution. This week, Cape May joined that list, with an across-the-board prohibition on cannabis businesses.
For municipalities that have yet to decide their course of action, time is of the essence. It generally takes most of six weeks to get an ordinance adopted. Middle Township planned to devote its governing body's work session June 21 to the issue and has asked for public input on whether the municipality should permit or prohibit retail recreational marijuana establishments. So, hold onto your seatbelts, it is going to be a bumpy ride.
Meanwhile, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has warned businesses that are advertising “gifts” of marijuana with the purchase of other merchandise that they will potentially face stiff penalties for attempting to circumvent the regulated market.
Cape May Council Member in Jail
Cyber harassment and stalking charges are on the table
One day after a regular meeting of the Cape May City Council, the city found out that Council member Chris Bezaire had been arrested and jailed on indictable offenses, including the sharing of lewd and obscene material about a woman with intent to harm her. The complaint states that Bezaire engaged in this behavior since Jan. 1, which is when he was first sworn in as a member of the city’s governing body.
Bezaire is lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility with no bail, as he awaits a June 23 detention hearing.
And...
Cape May is one of only two municipalities in the county to charge a municipal occupancy tax. Now, it has become the first to extend that tax to transient rentals booked through apps, like Airbnb. The new tax will take effect in 2022.
This was not a good week for criminal appeals, as two cases were denied relief. One case involved a guilty plea for second-degree assault. The other was a theft conviction by a habitual offender. Despite the appeal results, corrections records show both individuals were released from prison.
Stone Harbor still struggles with where to put an audible warning system that neighbors want to be moved and emergency management officials do not want to see decommissioned.
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved the county’s revised hazard mitigation plan.
The New Jersey Historic Sites Council unanimously approved the rehabilitation of the historic Franklin Street School.
Last But Not Least - Spout Off of the Week
Ocean City - So much gloom and doom. How about we all listen to the Willie Nelson song that says in its opening words- come on back Jesus and pick up John Wayne on the way.