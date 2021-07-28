2 Rescued From Waters Off Ocean City Beach

Fifth Street beach in Ocean City

 File Photo

OCEAN CITY - At approximately 11:04 a.m. July 27, Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards responded to a bather in distress, at 39th Street beach. 

According to an Ocean City release, a husband standing in waist-deep water alerted guards to his 72-year-old wife, who was face-down and unresponsive next to him. Ocean conditions were calm at the time. 

Guards brought the woman to the beach and immediately began to administer CPR. The woman had a pulse and was breathing on her own when Ocean City Fire Department EMTs arrived. She regained consciousness while being transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. 

Bathers at adjacent beaches were pulled from the water while lifeguards provided mutual assistance during the rescue. 

