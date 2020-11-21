COURT HOUSE - Nov. 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 43 new positive cases among county residents.
According to a release, currently, 1,604 county residents are now off quarantine.
Sadly, the county also announced the death of a 64-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus.
"Wishing the family peace and comfort during this hard time,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,456, including 100 deaths.
**The daily reported total number of positive cases includes results from specimens collected on several dates