Virus Image 2
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Untitled 1.png
Untitled 2.png

COURT HOUSE - Nov. 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 43 new positive cases among county residents.

According to a release, currently, 1,604 county residents are now off quarantine.

Sadly, the county also announced the death of a 64-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus. 

"Wishing the family peace and comfort during this hard time,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,456, including 100 deaths.

**The daily reported total number of positive cases includes results from specimens collected on several dates

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments