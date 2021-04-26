To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health will be providing Covid vaccination for walk-ins April 26.
According to a release, 100 vaccine doses will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The site of the vaccination clinic is the Avalon Community Center, at 3001 Avalon Ave. The clinic opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.
The walk-in availability is currently for April 26 only. Anyone who comes to the Avalon Community Center that day will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. A second dose will be automatically scheduled at the end of receiving the initial dose.
The Moderna vaccine is only eligible for individuals 18 years old and up. Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must find another site that provides the Pfizer vaccine.
“This is a great opportunity for people who haven’t been able to make an appointment to get their initial dose,” stated Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, the liaison to the Cape May County Department of Health. “We hope people use this chance to protect themselves and continue the progress we have been making in Cape May County.”
People who can’t make it to Avalon April 26 can still register for the Covid vaccine and find locations to schedule an appointment in the future.
The Cape May County Government website has key links on the main page of the website, at capemaycountynj.gov, for all commonly asked questions for coronavirus vaccinations.