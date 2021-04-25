To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health has been using the Avalon Community Hall as its Covid vaccination site, but the clinic will be moving to Lower Cape May Regional High School's field house May 17.
According to a release, the last day for use in Avalon will be May 14. Anyone who is scheduled for a vaccine appointment beginning May 17 will report to the site in Lower Township. Those people who have received their first shot in Avalon and have their second shot fall past May 17 have already been given notification about the change when they got their initial dose.
“We want to thank the Borough of Avalon and the many volunteers and staff members that made the operation work so well over the past months,” stated County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to the County’s Department of Health. “We are confident that operations will continue at the same high standard in Lower Township as we continue to provide anyone who wants a vaccine shot the opportunity to get one.”
Individuals who are not yet registered for the Covid vaccine can visit capemaycountynj.gov and follow the links on the main page to register for the vaccine. This will take people to the New Jersey Department of Health website to register for the vaccine, and once they're are registered, the state will send an email to schedule their vaccine.
The Cape May County Department of Health’s location is available to schedule only through that state vaccination website.