LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - Lower Township passed Ordinance No. 2021-15, reducing the speed limit on Bay Drive, from Mallow Road to Wildwood Avenue, from 35 mph to 25 mph.  

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, speed limit signs have been updated in the neighborhood, and law enforcement officers will be out patrolling the area. Motorists are asked to be advised of the speed limit change. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments